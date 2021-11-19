The FDA has approved booster shots for all adults, but it’s too late to prevent the winter flu.

Although all people in the United States will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose, increased protection among the vaccinated will not be enough to prevent a surge in cases as the country enters the winter months.

On Friday, the FDA approved booster doses for all adults, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to follow suit. Unfortunately, getting a booster shot before Thanksgiving is unlikely in the United States, and scientists are concerned that boosters will not be enough to shift the pandemic’s course if huge segments of the population remain unvaccinated.

“We’re going to witness a rise regardless of what happens,” Dennis Wykoff, a professor of molecular genetics at Villanova University, predicted. “Hopefully, it will gradually reduce, but I believe that what we have now may be the case for the foreseeable future until we get herd immunity plus vaccination.” All individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible for a booster dosage six months after their second dose if the CDC approves. It comes months after the CDC and FDA approved booster doses for those at high risk of serious disease as well as all adult Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients.

Many folks, on the other hand, aren’t rushing out to receive booster shots. Only approximately 38% of fully vaccinated adults over 65 who have been eligible for a booster since September have received one.

Some consumers have expressed difficulty scheduling booster dose visits, and scheduling could become a problem for those who want to have their booster before Thanksgiving. Others may just be suffering from “vaccine fatigue,” as found in older populations, and will not rush to receive their injections.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Washington Newsday, “We’ve had booster acceptance, I would say, in the moderate range so far.” “It’ll be up to us to persuade folks to come in.” Boosters aren’t always effective, either, according to specialists. Experts say it’s doubtful they’ll need the two weeks required for full immunity following an initial vaccine series. This is a condensed version of the information.