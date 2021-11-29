The FDA has approved a new drug that aids in the detection of ovarian cancer.

On Monday, the Food and Medicine Administration (FDA) approved a novel drug that could aid doctors in detecting ovarian cancer and improving surgery outcomes.

Pafolacianine, sold under the brand name Cytalux, is given as an intravenous injection soon before ovarian cancer tissue is removed during surgery. The medicine attaches to a protein made by ovarian cancer cells, allowing surgeons to see the malignant tissue glow in the operating room under fluorescent light.

Surgery to remove as much cancer as possible is usually followed by chemotherapy and other therapies aimed at attacking malignant cells and preventing cancer from spreading. Currently, surgeons rely on pre-surgery imaging, as well as detecting cancer with the naked eye or identifying it by touch during surgery.

“The FDA’s approval of Cytalux can assist boost surgeons’ ability to identify dangerous ovarian cancers that could otherwise go undetected,” said Dr. Alex Gorovets, deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s Office of Specialty Medicine.

“By complementing established ways of detecting ovarian cancer during surgery, Cytalux provides health care practitioners with a new imaging strategy for patients with ovarian cancer,” Gorovets explained.

In a study of 134 ovarian cancer patients aged 33 to 81, it was discovered that 26.9% had a malignant lesion detected that would not have been detected using traditional procedures. Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, chest discomfort, and itching were the most common infusion-related side effects of the medication.

“The goal of ovarian cancer surgery is to remove all malignant tissue completely, but detecting all lesions can be difficult,” said Dr. Janos L. Tanyi, an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania and an investigator in the drug’s Phase 2 and 3 studies.

“Additional malignancy was discovered in 27% of patients in the Phase 3 research, indicating significant potential in CYTALUX’s capacity to help surgeons uncover malignant lesions that could otherwise be missed during surgery,” Tanyi said.

Patients who are administered Cytalux must avoid folate, folic acid, or supplements containing folate for 48 hours before receiving the medicine, as the drug binds to a folate-binding protein. This is a condensed version of the information.