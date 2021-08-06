The FDA Classifies Philips’ Recall of Select V60 Ventilators as a ‘Most Serious Type of Recall’

Philips Respironics, a health care company headquartered in the United States and owned by the Dutch technology corporation Philips, has recalled a number of its V60 ventilator equipment due to a risk of “receiving reduced oxygen.”

According to a statement released Tuesday by the US Food and Drug Administration, the current recall is a “Class I” recall, which is defined as the “the most serious type of recall,”

The FDA warned that using these devices “may cause serious injuries or death,”

V60 Plus ventilators and any V60 ventilators that have been updated to facilitate high-flow therapy are included in the recall (software version 3.00 and 3.10).

In the United States, 16,535 of these devices were recalled. The FDA said that while no deaths have been reported as a result of this concern, there have been 61 incidences and 25 injuries.

The latest announcement follows the company’s recall of some breathing devices on June 30 “due to potential health risks,” according to an FDA statement at the time.

According to the FDA, Tuesday’s recall is “separate and unrelated to the June 2021 Philips Respironics ventilator, BiPAP, and CPAP machine recall.”

Why Were These V60 Ventilators Recalled?

The FDA statement explained the devices were recalled “due to the risk to the patients who rely on the ventilator to provide high flow oxygen therapy if the system pressure reaches the default maximum limit.

“This can occur if the oxygen flow is partially blocked for any reason. If the issue causing maximum system pressure is not resolved by the health care provider, the ventilator will continue to provide the patient with lower oxygen flow rate and issue a low priority alarm. This could lead to serious adverse events, including death.”

Latest Philips Respironics Ventilators on Recall

Devices

V60 Plus ventilators

All V60 ventilators upgraded to enable High Flow Therapy (software version 3.00 and 3.10)

Distribution dates of devices: May 1, 2009 to June 2, 2021

Number of devices recalled in the U.S.: 16,535

Customers as well as health care professionals can report any adverse reactions or quality issues experienced while using these devices to “MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program” using an online form or by mail or FAX. See the FDA website for more information.

What To Do When Using These Ventilators

On June 18, the company issued an “Urgent Field Safety Notice” to. This is a brief summary.