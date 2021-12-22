The FDA and other health authorities are looking into a listeria outbreak that may be linked to salad mix.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found Listeria monocytogenes in Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix during routine sampling, and whole-genome sequencing revealed that the strain matched the one causing illnesses in a Listeria outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As of Dec. 21, the outbreak had resulted in ten illnesses, ten hospitalizations, and one fatality. The illness began on July 26, 2016, and ended on October 19, 2021, in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, with cases recorded from Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Fresh Express voluntarily recalled some of its branded and private label salad items after learning of the findings at its Streamwood, Illinois facility, where the tested salad mix was prepared. These were delivered in numerous states across the United States, as well as Ontario and Manitoba in Canada.

The FDA is investigating the incident alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local partners.

According to the FDA press release, "Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to communicate should additional products be implicated." Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said, "Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to communicate should additional products be implicated." "We'll keep working with our partners and Fresh Express to figure out what's causing this outbreak. We are committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as we learn more about the traceback investigation." It is recommended that those who have the recalled salad products clean and sterilize any surfaces or containers that may have come into touch with the items. Listeria may actually tolerate temperatures in the refrigerator and can spread to surfaces and foods easily, according to the FDA. Listeriosis, a disease caused by eating Listeria-contaminated food, can cause symptoms including fever, muscle aches, diarrhea, and vomiting, but it can also develop to a more serious condition. Listeriosis can be fatal in the extremely young, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised.

Pregnant women are also 10 times more likely than non-pregnant women to contract Listeria. Stillbirths, miscarriages, and pre-term labor are all possible outcomes. In neonates, it can potentially cause significant sickness or even death.

