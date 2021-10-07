The FBI will never let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian Laundrie, according to his stepdaughter.

One of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepdaughters has referred to her stepfather’s quest for Brian Laundrie as a “publicity stunt,” claiming that the FBI will never allow him to locate him.

Cecily Chapman told The Sun, “He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it.”

Cecily Chapman, 28, is the daughter of the late Beth Chapman, the reality television star’s late wife.

Duane Chapman, who has remarried Francie Frane, has been estranged from her and her 22-year-old sister Bonnie since their mother’s death in 2019.

Now, while a nationwide manhunt is underway, Duane Chapman is leading a high-profile search for Gabby Petito’s missing lover.

The FBI has identified Laundrie, 23, as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

Duane Chapman has been providing regular updates on his hunt, which he has conducted with the assistance of former marines and a K-9 team, as well as handing over some evidence to authorities.

Cecily Chapman, on the other hand, is skeptical that her stepfather would find Laundrie and has chastised him for pursuing fame.

“It’s just a publicity stunt,” says the narrator. Cecily Chapman stated, “That’s exactly what it is.”

