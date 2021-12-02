The fact that Keith Olbermann has linked the Oxford shooting to Dave Portnoy has sparked outrage.

Keith Olbermann has been accused of politicizing the three-student shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday by attempting to link it to Barstool Sports and Donald Trump.

The sports and political analyst emphasized the alleged shooter’s mother’s purported support for former President Trump in a tweet late Wednesday.

“This boy died to stop a school shooter whose mother repeated the Trumpist Fascism of,” Olbermann said, before tagging Barstool Sports and its CEO, Dave Portnoy, in a tweet honoring 16-year-old victim Tate Myre.

In 2020, Portnoy notably interviewed Trump on his sports blog.

In a 2015 blog post, he stated his support for Trump’s presidential candidacy, stating, “I don’t care if he’s racist. I don’t give a damn if he’s a sexist. I’m hoping he continues in the race and wins.” Following the incident, Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old suspect, was apprehended and charged as an adult.

As additional details about Crumblely become available, multiple outlets have reported his mother’s support for Trump.

This child died to thwart a school shooter whose mother echoed @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports’s Trumpist Fascism. https://t.co/XQ6JF8dsS9 @KeithOlbermann — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) 2nd of December, 2021 Jennifer Crumbley sent an open letter to Donald Trump as a blog post after the 2016 presidential election, according to ABC.

Jennifer Crumbley reportedly wrote about Ethan, who was 10 at the time, saying, “My son struggles daily, and my teachers tell me they hate teaching it but they have to.”

She also hailed the First Amendment and her freedom to keep and bear arms.

“As a woman and a Realtor, I appreciate your enabling me to exercise my freedom to bear guns.” Allowing me to be protected in the event that I display a home to someone with nefarious intentions,” said one of the posts. “I appreciate your adherence to that Amendment.” “Dude wtf is wrong with you?” Portnoy tweeted in response to Olbermann’s remark. The tweet received almost 4,000 likes in less than 10 hours after it was posted, indicating that it was well received by certain users.

However, it was also criticized by a large number of people.

What the hell is wrong with you, dude? https://t.co/x86nscPoX8 — @stoolpresidente Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) 2nd of December, 2021 “If there’s an unnuanced and,” one comment read. This is a condensed version of the information.