The EU will allow unvaccinated Americans to enter the EU, but countries will be able to set their own rules.

The European Union appears to be on the verge of adding the United States to its list of safe travel destinations, allowing Americans to visit the union for non-essential reasons.

Ambassadors from EU countries proposed on Wednesday that the United States be added to the list of safe third countries from which non-essential travel be authorized.

Although the legislation has not yet been legally agreed upon, an EU source told This website that a new list, which includes the US, will be presented for formal acceptance on Friday.

The decision means that every passenger from the United States, whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, can enter the EU.

In practice, however, it will be up to each member countries to decide when and how much they will open, as well as what health precautions they will take.

As a result, individual countries will decide whether U.S. passengers must pass a negative coronavirus test or must be quarantined for a predetermined period of time upon arrival.

The latest requirements for Americans wishing to visit to popular European sites are outlined below.

France

Travelers from the United States who are fully vaccinated and present proof of immunization at the airport can currently enter France. They’ll need to show documentation of a negative PCR coronavirus test done within the last 72 hours—or 48 hours if it’s an antigen test. Travelers who have not had all of their vaccinations are not permitted to enter the country.

Greece

Travelers from the United States can now enter Greece. Anyone above the age of 5 who wishes to enter the nation must show documentation of a negative coronavirus test done no more than 72 hours before to arrival. Those travelers who can provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated can enter the country without showing evidence of a negative coronavirus test.

Italy

Italy is currently open to American travelers if they provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. However, travelers have to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. Americans arriving in Italy on special “COVID-tested flights” will not be required to self-isolate. These flights started in December and require all passengers to be tested before and after. This is a brief summary.