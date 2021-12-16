The epic ‘Jorts The Cat’ saga has sparked a debate about ethnic stereotypes on the internet.

Genetics has resulted in the vast majority of orange tabby cats being male, and one male orange tabby named Jorts is at the center of Twitter’s biggest end-of-year chat.

The story of office cats “ginger” Jorts and tortoise-shelled Jean was told by a Redditor known as “throwawayorangecat” on the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread. It all started when a coworker complained that the Redditor was “reinforcing ethnic prejudices by claiming orange cats are stupid.” They said in the forum, “Jorts is just…kind of a basic guy.” “Jorts, for example, can’t open a door even when it’s ajar— he shoves it open whether he’s going in or out, thus he frequently slams the door he’s attempting to open.” This means he is frequently caught inside the location from which he was attempting to flee and meows until rescued.” Both cats are fed in the closet, according to the Redditor, so it creates an issue when the door closes them inside. As a result, a coworker known only as “Pam” has been attempting to teach Jorts how to do things such as open doors. Pam stated they were “depriving Jorts of the “opportunity to learn” when the Redditor bought a doorstop and took it away.

“She created a series of customized learning activities for Jorts and attempted to post these tasks on the whiteboard of daily team work (which I removed),” they stated. “She believes we should teach him how to clean himself properly and how to overcome tiny obstacles like getting a cup stuck on his head, for example.” I adore Jorts, but he’s a complete moron, and there’s nothing we can do about it.” Pam became so enraged that she emailed the group and departed after a joke in which the narrator said, “you can’t expect Jean’s tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts.”

“Pam claims in her email that I’m ‘perpetuating ethnic prejudices by suggesting orange cats are dumb,’ and she demands racial sensitivity training before she returns.” “I don’t think it matters, but just in case,” they said, “Pam is a white person on a predominantly diverse staff (and no, she is not ginger/does not have red hair).”

At the Redditor’s, the comments poured in. This is a condensed version of the information.