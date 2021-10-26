The Epic Homer Simpson Fail of a Game Show Contestant Goes Viral: ‘We Are All Doomed.’

A game show participant made the mistake of mistaking a quiz question about Homer, the Greek epic poet, for one about Homer Simpson, the cartoon character from The Simpsons.

To make matters worse, his remark has gone viral on social media, sparking a larger discussion about educational standards.

Dom, a primary school teacher from Manchester, England, was thrust into the spotlight after correctly answering a tough question on the ITV quiz show Tipping Point.

“In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the Gods and what substance as their nourishment,” host Ben Shephard questioned in the most recent episode.

The right answer to a question about Homer, the 750 B.C. epic poet most remembered for his purported works the Iliad and the Odyssey, would have been “ambrosia.”

Dom, on the other hand, was panicked when he heard the name Homer and immediately connected the question to The Simpsons.

“I know he enjoys donuts,” Dom replied, implying Homer Simpson’s fondness for the iced pastry dish. “I guess I’ll go with….donuts, please, Ben,” says the narrator. After being put online by Graeme Douglas, who added, “Ben Shepherd’s face is gorgeous,” the video became popular on Twitter. It had been seen 1 million times at the time of writing.

While the quiz master’s look on the video has amused some, Dom’s response is a terrible indictment of modern education standards as a whole.

Ben Shepherd’s features are flawless. This photo shows some amazing midday quizzing. twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 October 25, 2021 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) IanBaruch wrote, “We are all doomed.” “These guys are depleting the oxygen supply.” “And voting,” said Son Lyme. Dom’s answer was described as “very sad” by DBattistella. “Many of us are concerned about children in poorer nations receiving an education, but we often overlook how poor education is for many children in our own backyard,” they said.

“When I was in school, The Iliad was obligatory reading,” KatieLeeMars added.

Others, such as xCat15x, attempted to justify Dom’s response. “I mean, yes, it’s hilarious,” they said, “but let’s not be so snobby as to say something like ‘and THESE people can vote.'” ” Not everyone is interested in classics. This is a condensed version of the information.