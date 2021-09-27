The Entire ‘Jeopardy!’ Show by Matt Amodio A devoted fan examines The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Jeopardy! Since beginning his winning run this past summer, everything from Matt Amodio’s style of play to his breadth of knowledge has been scrutinized.

However, the Yale Ph.D. computer science student’s wardrobe has come under scrutiny, with a passionate fan of the syndicated quiz show listing every ensemble he has worn on the show.

Last week, a Reddit thread was launched to track Amodio’s journey to $1 million, which he completed on Friday, with a number of followers expressing their appreciation for the Ohio native, who currently has a 28-game winning streak.

In the midst of all the talk about the Connecticut resident, eclecticmom, a Reddit user, chimed in with an in-depth study of Amodio’s sartorial selections throughout his ongoing Jeopardy! run.

Not only were shirt and jacket colors listed, but also the celebrity guest host at the time he wore each combination was named in an accompanying Twitter thread, ensuring that no detail was overlooked.

Since the beginning of the year, various celebrities have stepped in to guest-host Jeopardy! while producers looked for a replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

Mike Richards, the show’s then-executive producer, was appointed as the next executive producer on August 11, just nine days before stepping down amid a scandal surrounding his inappropriate podcast comments from 2013 and 2014.

Amodio has had a number of hosts at the lectern during the 28 (and counting) episodes he has played and won, including Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck, with Mayim Bialik stepping in to take over.

“I’ve been enamored with Matt’s ‘capsule wardrobe,’ and now that this video made it easier to scrutinize his everyday outfits, I produced a list!” eclecticmom wrote, breaking down Amodio’s wardrobe.

“As of Day 28, Matt has worn 20 different ensembles, with six of them being worn twice and one outfit—maroon shirt/black jacket—being worn three times. Six dress shirts, two suit coats, two sweaters, and three ties make up his wardrobe.”

Amodio has been wearing six purple shirts, six orange shirts, six maroon shirts, five grey shirts, and three blue shirts, according to eclecticmom.

This is also contained in. This is a condensed version of the information.