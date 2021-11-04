The Ending of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Explained, and There Are Rumors of a Sequel

The Harder They Fall is now accessible on Netflix, after considerable anticipation—but is there more to come from the world built by writer and director Jeymes Samuel?

Netflix viewers and critics are raving about the Western, which has a gritty tale, gorgeous cinematography, and a catchy soundtrack. The movie follows Nat Love’s group as they seek revenge against a rival gang, created by first-time feature filmmaker Samuel.

When the dust settles near the end of the film, viewers will be surprised to discover that not everything is as it seems. From here on out, there will be spoilers as we look at the conclusion of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

What occurs in The Harder They Fall’s conclusion?

The Harder They Fall’s last act concludes with a firefight, like any good Western should.

Nat Love and his posse return to Redwood with $35,000 to hand over to Rufus Buck’s posse. Both sides expect violence, and when the money goes off, both sides lose men in the ensuing shootout.

Deon Cole’s Wiley Escoe (Deon Cole) is blown up by dynamite, while RJ Cyler’s Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler) and Edi Gathegi’s Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) are shot by Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), who is subsequently shot by Cuffee (Danielle Deadwyler). Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) discloses to Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) that they are half brothers in an intense encounter. Despite the news, Love shoots Buck as a form of retaliation for the murders of his mother and father.

Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary, Cuffee, and Bass Reeves, victorious but depleted, flee town and bury their dead. We see the unmistakable figure of Gertrude “Treacherous Trudy” Smith watching them ride away as they go their separate ways.

Trudy was in a quarrel with Mary the last time we saw her. Trudy was knocked unconscious by Mary, who beat her with the butt of her revolver and screamed at her. We never saw Trudy die, unlike the other members of Rufus Buck’s group.

Is there going to be a follow-up to The Harder They Fall?

Although neither Netflix nor the creators of The Harder They Fall have confirmed a sequel, Samuel has hinted at one.

He recounted the last confrontation between Mary and Trudy in an interview with Esquire, and explained why we never saw her die. This is a condensed version of the information.