The Ending of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Episode 7 is Revealed.

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? was a laugh-a-minute as it looked at what Thor (Chris Hemsworth) might have been like if he hadn’t adopted Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

The film, titled “What If Thor Were an Only Child?” depicted the God of Thunder partying his way across Earth when left to his own devices.

Instead of studying, Thor and his companions, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and a frost-giant Loki, fly to Las Vegas for the party of their lives.

He falls in love with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and he has a falling out with Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels) over his partying.

The episode’s last scenes, however, proved to be the most intriguing due to an entirely unexpected twist.

What happened at the end of episode 7 of What If…?

Thor visits Jane to beg if they may see each other again after convincing his mother Frigga that he was studying on Earth rather than partying it up.

All appears to be well when the astronomer agrees to go on a date with him, even The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) announces that they are about to live “happily ever after.”

But, just as he finishes speaking, a portal opens, and an army of Ultron-like robots emerges from the desert to confront Thor, prompting The Watcher to say that he “spoke too soon.”

Ultron, who is at the head of the group and has the infinity stones imbedded in his robotic body, is revealed to be Vision below.

What does the seventh episode of What If…? mean?

Vision was created by Ultron using the Mind Stone in the original Age of Ultron, but instead of joining forces with the robot, he sided with the Avengers, which obviously did not happen on this version of Earth.

Given that Vision possesses all six infinity stones, it appears that he, rather than Thanos, is the main opponent in this realm.

Vision has also attacked Earth early, and because The Avengers were not created when Thor first arrived on the planet, it’s unclear whether the superheroes would be able to defeat the evil.

However, because the program ends on a cliffhanger, fans can only speculate.