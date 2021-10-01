The End of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Explained: How a Prequel to ‘The Sopranos’ Sets Up a Sequel

The Many Saints of Newark, a precursor to The Sopranos, finishes with a devastating betrayal, a funeral—and a promise of vengeance from the young Tony Soprano (played by Michael Gandolfini).

The film (now available on HBO Max) ends just as you think it’s going to turn into a full-fledged gang war between the DiMeo crime family and Harold McBrayer’s (Leslie Odom Jr.) new gang. Not as abruptly as The Sopranos’ legendary smash cut to black at the end, but still somewhat quickly.

Simply said, the film closes with a major sequel setup—and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know precisely what to expect from The Many Saints of Newark 2 when it comes out.

Here are the solutions to all of the questions presented by the finale, including major spoilers for anyone who haven’t seen the film yet.

Junior’s motive for murdering Dickie Moltisanti is unknown.

Dickie’s (Alessandro Nivola) assassination seemed to have been motivated only by vengeance.

Dickie had laughed earlier in the film when Junior (Corey Stoll) fell in the rain on some church steps, bruising his back. Junior didn’t forget this affront against him, as we observed when he was unable to have sex with his “goomah” due to pain months later.

Junior and Dickie’s relationship was already strained. When Johnny Boy (Jon Bernthal) called his brother a failure in comparison to the latter, who Johnny lauded for staying strong for his family when his father Hollywood Dick (Ray Liotta) died, the former was still bitter. Of course, Johnny had no idea that Dickie had killed his father by accident.

It may sound severe to kill someone because they laughed at you, but it’s all in a day’s work for the character. After all, this is the same Junior who wanted to assassinate Tony decades later after insulting him for his oral sex prowess.

What Exactly Did That Last ‘Pinky Promise’ Mean?

Meanwhile, in the closing scene of the film, Tony imagines doing a pink promise with Dickie as he stands over his body during his funeral.

This alludes to a previous scenario in which Dickie and a younger Tony made a similar pledge to one another. Tony feels compelled to do so now that Dickie is dead. This is a condensed version of the information.