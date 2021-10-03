The End of ‘Mean Girls’ Is Bad, Admit It.

Mean Girls has become a treasured film for a generation that wears pink on Wednesdays and would never, ever try to make “fetch” happen in the 17 years after it was first released.

However, as the film’s cult spreads, it becomes more difficult for people to admit that the ending…well, kinda sucks.

Mean Girls’ success is due in part to Tina Fey’s endlessly quotable script, which perfected the rapid-fire comedy style that would ultimately make 30 Rock her masterpiece a few years later.

Mean Girls is undeniably humorous; the majority of its most memorable moments have been memed and repeated into oblivion. They’re hilarious and have struck a chord with a large number of individuals.

In fact, the script is so humorous that many brilliant moments go unnoticed. Sure, “you go Glen Coco” and “Danny DeVito, I love your work” are classics, but how about “it’s been two weeks, and all we’ve done is make her face smell like a foot?”

Another reason for its success is because it understands why it’s named Mean Girls and isn’t afraid to be ruthless — especially when compared to other teen films. For example, you can’t see Cher from Clueless calling someone a “fugly sl” or a “fat whe.” Despite this, both of these are mentioned in the infamous Burn Book.

The ending, unfortunately, falls flat despite all of the great planning and whining.

For those who haven’t seen the movie since Mean Girls Day (October 3, when Aaron asks Cady what day it is), here’s a refresher: We’re at prom; The Plastics have disbanded; Regina George has a spinal halo after being hit by a bus; Cady is crowned prom queen.

Lindsay Lohan’s character then divides her crown among her fellow nominees (which is absurd in and of itself, given the number of people she serves and the size of the chunks she breaks off), before revealing that everyone at North Shore lives happily ever after – or at least until they go to college in a few years.

The issue with this conclusion is that it contradicts everything we’ve been told. This is a condensed version of the information.