The Encanto Soundtrack includes all of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new Disney musical’s songs.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is directing Disney’s newest musical, Encanto.

The Madrigal family, with the exception of the main Mirabel, is the focus of the film. They are all endowed with exceptional abilities thanks to an enchanted candle (Stephanie Beatriz).

When the candle’s enchantment begins to fade, Maribel must step in to save the day.

Miranda has crafted a soundtrack full of fun and lively tunes that the whole family can enjoy, as one would expect from the author of Hamilton and In The Heights.

Miranda isn’t the only one who contributed to the music; Coco co-composer Germaine Franco also contributed to the score.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote which original songs for the film?

Miranda composed eight songs for Encanto, each focusing on a different character.

Beatriz sings “The Family Madrigal,” which serves as an introduction to the family and their magical abilities. She also performs “Waiting on a Miracle,” a song about Mirabel’s struggle as the family’s lone non-magic member.

Jessica Darrow’s character Luisa takes the stage in “Surface Pressure,” singing about her anxieties of not being able to aid her family and her nervousness about taking on all of their burdens.

Beatriz sings “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, and Rhenzy Feliz for the song about the family’s missing uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo), who could see the future but always predicted doom.

“Is there anything else I can do?” Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz perform Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma, and Cast sing “All of You” Carlos Vives performs “Colombia, Mi Encanto” and Sebastián Yatra performs “Dos Oruguitas.” Which of the film’s songs was composed by Germaine Franco? Along with Miranda’s musical numbers, Franco composed a total of 26 songs for the film, which are included on the soundtrack.

Germaine Franco composed the following songs for Encanto: "Abre Tus Ojos" and "Meet."