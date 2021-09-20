The Emmys’ snub of ‘WandaVision’ enrages fans, sparking a wave of angry memes.

After the acclaimed Disney Plus series failed to win anything at Sunday night’s Primetime Awards, WandaVision fans have a bone to pick with the Emmys.

The Elizabeth Olsen show was completely overlooked, despite being nominated in 23 categories and winning only one award on Sunday night.

Last weekend, the Marvel Studios show won three Creative Arts Emmys for production, costume design, and music, but it was expected to sweep the board or at least win a few trophies at the main event.

At least two acting Oscars were projected for WandaVision, with Kathryn Hahn and Paul Bettany widely tipped as favorites in their respective categories for limited series drama.

The show’s star, Elizabeth Olsen, was nominated for best actress in a limited series against stiff competition this year.

Kate Winslet, who won for her outstanding performance in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, came up against Olsen for the award.

Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha were also nominated in that category.

WandaVision has been hailed as a major hit for Disney Plus, with Olsen’s portrayal of the titular protagonist praised for her breadth of acting as each episode of the show provided a different era of TV pastiche.

Fans, unsurprisingly, are dissatisfied with the outcome and have resorted to Twitter to vent their frustrations, largely through memes.

“Did it cause any discomfort?” When did you learn wandavision had 23 emmy nominations but was still robbed?” a fan inquired.

Did it cause you any discomfort? When you learned that despite receiving 23 nominations for the Emmys, Wandavision was still robbed?

September 20, 2021 — coco (@fearlustpride)

Another comment made a reference to the show, saying:

“Wandavision didn’t win anything,” says a buddy.



September 20, 2021 — dyan (@natasha s detka)

“Lizzie nailed the tone and mannerisms of actresses in 6 distinct decades of sitcoms in Wandavision,” said another. “She may not have won the prize, but she certainly won hearts!” And best wishes to Kate Winslet!”

Lizzie nailed the tone and mannerisms of actresses from six decades of sitcoms in Wandavision.

