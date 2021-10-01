The Effects of Mercury Retrograde on Your Pets

The celestial phenomenon most usually blamed by astrology followers for causing havoc is back.

From September 27 to October 17, Mercury is retrograde.

Mercury is considered the planet of communication in astrology, hence its retrograde period is associated with misunderstandings and uncertainty.

But what is Mercury retrograde, and how does it affect your pets?

What Is Mercury Retrograde and How Does It Affect You?

Astrology is based on the positions of the planets as seen from Earth.

“All the planets travel one-way around the Sun,” astrologer Inbaal told This website, “but when we examine the planets astrologically, we observe them from our point in the Solar System – Earth.”

“When we observe the planet Mercury as it orbits the sun, because our own planet moves as well, Mercury appears to be moving backwards in the sky at times.”

Mercury retrograde occurs three to four times a year, lasting about three weeks at a time, and it causes an optical illusion.

Mercury regulates communication, according to astrology, thus this area of life is expected to be affected during retrograde.

“Astrologers believe that the regions of life regulated by this planet might also take a stride in the wrong direction or backwards,” said Eva Antoniadou, Cosmic Energy Healer and Astrologer at Cosmic Energy Life. Mercury usually slows everything down and makes us reconsider our previous actions.”

“During the retrograde, crucial letters may be lost in the mail, job interviews may be unsuccessful, and brainstorming sessions may be fraught with misunderstandings,” Inbaal continued. It’s not uncommon for a text to be sent to the wrong person or a phone call to be made to the wrong number.”

Is Mercury Retrograde Harmful to Pets?

“Animals are considerably more sensitive than human beings,” Antoniadou added, adding that animals may feel the impacts of Mercury retrograde even more than humans.

“Anything we feel, they experience before us because their instincts are fine-tuned,” she explained. We must remember that furry infants have a strong sense of intuition and may require extra love and encouragement during this time.”

Because Mercury retrograde is supposed to affect how people communicate, pets may not respond to commands or struggle to explain their requirements to you.

This, Inbaal believed, was not all. This is a condensed version of the information.