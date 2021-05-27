The Drinking Game for ‘Friends’ Reunions: The One Where You’ll Definitely Get Wasted

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Pheobe are back for the highly anticipated Friends reunion tonight, with millions of fans around the world tuning in to watch the year’s biggest television event.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are returning to the famous comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for an HBO Max celebration this Thursday.

The special, which has been called “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will see the cast revisit and recollect some of the show’s most memorable moments, including the battle of the sexes quiz and some of the show’s most popular guest stars throughout the years.

For whenever you watch the reunion, Washington Newsday has designed a fun drinking game to go along with it.

The program will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET for US audiences.

That means you’ll have to stay up until midnight (or later) to see the special as soon as it becomes available on the platform.

However, saving it until Thursday or Friday night when you may watch it with some friends or loved ones (if COVID-19 restrictions apply in your area) and a few beers would be more fun.

The Reunion Drinking Game is a drinking game for friends who haven’t seen one other in

What you’ll require:

On HBO Max, watch Friends: The Reunion. Drinks with your own friends! The Rules are as follows:

When you receive a niche Friends reference, take a sip.

When Rachel and Ross’ “break” is mentioned, take two sips.

If Joey/Matt becomes territorial about food, take a sip.

When a guest star is unrelated to the show but delighted to be there, take a sip.

When a superfluous laughter track is playing, finish your drink.

Any time a joke hasn’t aged properly, the group must designate someone to take a drink.

If any of the show’s kids look to be adults, take two sips.

When a cast member or guest echoes a line from the show verbatim, take a sip.

If any plot holes are addressed, finish your drink.

Take a chance on Janice’s legendary laugh.

Down your drink in one go if it is revealed what Chandler’s job actually is.

Take two sips when any obscure character is mentioned.

Take a sip if Rachel/Jennifer mentions Barry.

Sip when. This is a brief summary.