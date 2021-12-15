The Dog’s Adorable Reaction to the Kitten Who Came Over for a Cuddle Has Gone Viral.

On social media, adorable film has surfaced of a little kitten tentatively saddling up to a snoozing golden retriever before settling in for a snuggle.

While the young cat’s unbridled adoration is part of the video’s viral success, it’s the dog’s heartfelt reaction to his newfound furry companion that makes it so memorable.

There’s something genuinely magical about seeing a kitten for the first time experience the world around them.

It’s proven to be a fertile ground for viral videos, with clips of a kitten’s first interaction with its owner’s infant and another with a pet rabbit going viral.

An interaction between a kitten and an older, wiser canine with a tough exterior but a big heart, on the other hand, is extremely wonderful.

Brownhikingtrails studied this particular relationship in a video submitted to TikTok.

A kitten named Monkey can be seen approaching a brown golden retriever named Kai on their owner’s couch in the video.

Monkey throws caution to the breeze and climbs directly into their new canine friend’s lap for a hug, initially being careful not to disturb Kai’s napping.

Kai, to his credit, accepts Monkey completely, allowing the little cat to snuggle up between his paws.

When Kai starts nuzzling up to the little kitten in a lovely and completely natural display of pure devotion, it’s a magical moment.

The video can be viewed in its entirety here.

@brownhikingtrails

Fans flocked to TikTok to commend the wholesome aspect of it all, with footage of the sweet conversation having been viewed more than 7 million times as of writing.

“This is literally the nicest thing I have ever seen in my entire life,” Hayley Markowski said, and John Barr agreed that the interaction was “very precious.”

He went on to say, “I hope they never get separated and have a forever home together.”

“My heart absolutely just melted,” remarked Keith Ryan413, while Chanien called the video “the finest thing I will see today.”

"My heart absolutely just melted," remarked Keith Ryan413, while Chanien called the video "the finest thing I will see today."

Irena Lujo was in agreement: "So adorable!!! Snoogly poogly poogly poogly poogly poogly" The video was first shared in October.