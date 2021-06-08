The Disney+ Show’s ‘Loki’ Timeline Revealed: How It Combines Two Different Points in MCU History

With Tom Hiddleston’s return to the role of Loki on Disney+ this week, it’s time for a refresher on how the God of Mischief got himself a new show.

After Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki is the streaming giant’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show, but it may be the most ambitious yet.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard E. Grant are among the cast members for Hiddleston’s first appearance as the lead in an MCU film.

In the new Disney+ series, which Loki makes an appearance?

Loki may be more nefarious than you recall. That’s because the first character we meet in the new series is based on the events of The Avengers in 2012.

This indicates that Loki is still alive. He was summarily slain by Thanos in the first act of 2019’s Avengers: Infinity War, leaving Hiddleston fans saddened.

The events of Avengers: Endgame have given the trickster deity a new lease on existence. It worked out wonderfully for Loki when Tony Stark and the Avengers attempted their time heist, traveling back to 2012 in order to retrieve the Space Stone, also known as the Tesseract. When everyone was preoccupied, Loki took advantage of the situation, grabbing the Tesseract and teleporting into space.

So our Loki didn’t go through the redemption arcs that the character went through in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. The Asgardian we encounter is the same one who appeared in the first MCU team-up film as the main villain and was soundly destroyed by the Avengers.

Loki has apparently never met many of the heroes and villains we’ve seen since 2012. To mention a few, he hasn’t encountered Ant-Man, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Falcon, the Winter Soldier, Wanda Maximoff, or Spider-Man.

At the start of the first episode, where is Loki?

Because we’re following Loki after the Battle of Upcoming York in The Avengers, it’s safe to assume that everything in the new Disney+ series happens in 2012. However, it is no longer 2012, or even 2021, in Loki’s case; instead, Loki finds himself outside of the timeline entirely under the Time. This is a condensed version of the information.