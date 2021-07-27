The Directors of ‘Catch and Kill’ on Bringing Ronan Farrow’s Podcast to Life

HBO Max is currently streaming Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes. The intimate series adapts Ronan Farrow’s podcast and best-selling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators into six episodes.

In October 2017, Farrow was the subject of one of the investigative journalism pieces that made sexual harassment allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein public. For The New Yorker, he published the piece “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories,” which featured interviews with many women who spoke out about Weinstein’s sexual assault and harassment.

His story came five days after The New York Times released the results of its own Weinstein inquiry.

Emmy-winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato created the series, which includes never-before-seen footage of Farrow interviewing those who helped him break the Harvey Weinstein story as well as some of Weinstein’s victims. To bring Farrow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work to the screen, the series includes images from official papers, as well as audiotapes, photographs, and historical film.

Bailey and Barbato described the series as a "emotional rollercoaster trip"

“This is the story of the story,” they continued. The years-long battle to uncover Harvey Weinstein and bring him to justice is an emotional rollercoaster that unfolds like a thriller, complete with twists and turns.”

“Our goal was to keep the Ronan interviews at the forefront of the show. Instead of shooting re-enactments, we decided to develop abstract images and use it sparingly and judiciously to avoid cluttering or distracting from what they were saying. Ronan, who has been reporting and researching this topic for many years, was a huge help to us. We wanted to keep the spotlight on the victims and those working to spread the word.”

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes dives into Farrow’s efforts to expose movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, just as the podcast and the original book. It also looks at powerful people’s attempts to cover up their crimes, as well as the structures in place to do so.

Ambra Gutierrez and Rowena Chiu, two of Weinstein’s victims, appear in the documentary series.

Bailey and Barbato pondered on the following: