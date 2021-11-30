The Director of ‘The Summit of the Gods’ on Mallory’s Camera and the True Story Behind the Movie

The story of two Japanese men who ascend Mount Everest when one of them uncovers George Mallory’s missing camera is told in The Summit of the Gods.

The French-language animation, directed by Patrick Imbert, follows journalist Makoto Fukamachi (voiced by Damien Boisseau) on his search for Habu Joji (Eric Herson-Macarel), as well as their survival in the harsh conditions that claimed the lives of Mallory and Andrew Irvine.

It is based on true events, and Imbert discussed the true narrative behind the film with The Washington Newsday.

Is “The Summit of the Gods” based on true events?

The Summit of the Gods is based on the same-named novel and manga by Baku Yumemakura and Jiro Taniguchi, respectively.

While Fukamachi and Joji aren’t real persons, Mallory and Irvine were, and the two mountaineers went missing in 1924 while on a Himalayan expedition.

Mallory’s body was discovered in 1999, but Irvine’s camera has been undiscovered since their deaths, and historians and mountaineers alike have been eager to recover it because they believe it will confirm if Mallory and Irvine made it to the summit before they died.

“The bodies hadn’t been found at all when the novel was written, so the novelist was free to write whatever he wanted for the ending of the story, and it [was]the same for the manga,” Imbert said of the film’s plot.

“But, in the interim, there was an expedition, and there were many excursions hunting for them, and they found Mallory’s body, but he didn’t have the camera with him, so the question remains.”

“There’s still a mystery because Andrew Irvine’s body hasn’t been located, and he may be the one with the camera.” We have no idea. Andrew Irvine’s body is being sought by everyone.” What is the significance of George Mallory’s camera in The Summit of the Gods? Mallory’s camera, unlike in The Summit of the Gods, has yet to be discovered in real life, so no one knows if the pair made it.

While Imbert incorporated the camera in the film, he preferred not to make it the focal point of the plot.