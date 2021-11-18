The Director of ‘The Princess Switch 3′ Talks About Vanessa Hudgens’ Three Characters.

It’s the most lovely time of the year, and by that we mean the time when Netflix releases all of its new holiday programming.

In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, audiences will be treated to not one, not two, but three characters performed by Vanessa Hudgens.

Margaret, Stacey, and Fiona are all back, and this time the team is entrusted with solving a heist.

But how did the film’s creators carry off this modern retelling of The Prince and the Pauper? Mike Rohl, the director, detailed the situation to The Washington Newsday.

Vanessa Hudgens: How Did She Play Three Characters in Films?

“You might argue the most difficult element of the movie to shoot was the tripling and twinning, and you’d be right,” Rohl told The Washington Newsday.

He praised Hudgens for her dedication to all three of her personas and explained how difficult it was for her to pull off.

“It’s a great burden to play just one character. Playing three personalities really increases the weight of that obligation “he stated

“The amount of work and energy required to achieve becomes a problem that must be properly managed.

“Vanessa is a seasoned professional who meticulously prepares for and executes her assignments.”

Hudgens needed three body doubles to flawlessly act out all three of her parts in scenes.

Charlotte Coggin, Alexa Lee, and Rebecca “Becky” Wong each played one of Hudgens’ characters, with Charlotte Coggin playing Stacey, Alexa Lee playing Fiona, and Rebecca “Becky” Wong playing Margaret.

“Vanessa, me, and a few key crew members would work out all of her characters’ behaviors during blockings,” Rohl explained.

“The three doubles would take notes and prepare to repeat all of her movements and characteristics,” says the narrator.

It’s been done this way since the first film in the franchise, according to Rohl: “We discovered that the best way to approach doubling and tripling was to completely shoot out each character in a scene before moving on to the next.

“Vanessa was able to manage her task in little chunks that were easier to track and concentrate on. My role was to assist her in conversations about the aims, arcs, and methods of each character.

“I admire her commitment to ensuring that each character is distinct, relatable, and, most importantly, straight. This is a condensed version of the information.