The director of the hit show ‘Squid Game’ denies accusations that it is misogynistic.

Following accusations of misogyny, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out in defense of the hit Netflix drama.

The K-drama series has proven to be an international smash since its September 17 premiere on the streaming site, and has even generated a TikTok cookie trend.

However, with the show’s high ratings have come critiques, with some accusing it of limiting women to minor roles throughout the course of Season 1’s nine episodes.

In the show, 456 people who are struggling financially are enlisted to compete for a cash reward of 45.6 billion won by playing a variety of traditional Korean children’s activities on an isolated island.

Those who fail to succeed in each of the six games are either shot by workers or meet a horrible death on the show.

However, some viewers have criticized the direction of one character, Han Min-yeo, played by Kim Joo-ryoung, who is depicted using sex with mobster Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) to advance in the game series.

Later editions of the show have also been criticized, with a group of masked VIPs spotted sitting in a magnificent chamber with naked, painted women and men lying around as décor, having gone to the island to watch and bet on the participants’ progress.

Director Hwang defended certain portions of the tale in an interview with South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, saying that they represented considerably more than some had imagined them to be.

According to Koreaboo, he remarked, “It was to portray the behaviors of someone who can do everything (to survive) in a difficult scenario.” “I assumed it was an action that a human would take in the worst-case scenario.”

“I thought that was a sign of those in power and exactly how far they would denigrate other humans,” Hwang continued, addressing the topic of the painted ladies. The painted figures were not all female.

“Every VIP would have had a female and male figure next to them. It isn’t realistic to argue that women are being objectified. I utilized body painting to demonstrate how VIPs objectify people.”

