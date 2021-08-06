The Director of ‘Naked Singularity’ Explains Why John Boyega Is His Ideal Leading Man

Naked Singularity, directed by Chase Palmer, reintroduces John Boyega to the big screen. It opens in cinemas on Friday and will be available on video on demand on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The comic drama, which is based on Sergio De La Pava’s novel, is Boyega’s first film role since he was “pushed to the side” in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Boyega chastised Disney and the Star Wars team for how his character was misrepresented. He was also a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United Kingdom, claiming that his activism could jeopardize his job.

Boyega’s new role in Naked Singularity requires him to call out injustices as he sees them. He plays Casi, an idealistic New York City public attorney who is fed up with the system and decides to steal one of his clients of a multi-million dollar narcotics deal.

Chase Palmer, the director and co-writer, spent a month in London discussing the part with Boyega, and he’s delighted he did. “I just remember hearing him make a point of talking about some of these subjects, such as Black Lives Matter, in interviews, so I found that compelling and exciting,” he told this website.

“We’re dealing with a character [Casi] who is attempting to make the world, his world, a better place by fighting injustice. I had the impression I was witnessing that in his remarks.”

“John is witnessing the world, and he is doing his best to remark on it, push back against it, and question it,” Palmer concluded. There was a link there, I thought. I didn’t write to him and beg him to create that connection, but he read the script and felt a connection with the character, so it worked out.”

After the re-release of De la Pava’s legal thriller Naked Singularity in 2012, the author was on set to help authenticate the aspects of being a lawyer and the courtroom sequences.

“We wanted to make sure Sergio’s experience was reflected in everything we did, so we used him and his wife Susanna, who was also a public defender. This is a condensed version of the information.