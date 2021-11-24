The director of ‘Hawkeye’ hopes that the Pizza Dog will inspire viewers to adopt rather than shop.

Hawkeye, a new Marvel series on Disney+, has just premiered, and in addition to Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, it also includes Pizza Dog, a significant character from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Omnibus books.

Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) saves the one-eyed puppy from being hit by a car in Episode 1, and she then takes him home with her.

Director Rhys Thomas discussed the dog’s inclusion in the show with The Washington Newsday, and how it could encourage viewers to adopt rather than purchase for pets.

When questioned if that message was intended to be transmitted to fans when they saw Pizza Dog, Thomas answered “definitely.”

“Yes, without a doubt. Yes, that is definitely a philosophy to which I subscribe “Pizza Dog’s inclusion, he claimed, encourages others to adopt dogs. “That idea of the outcast dog originated with Matt Fraction’s run on the Hawkeye comics.

“Clint is deaf in this, and it’s about these outsider characters, in a way, finding each other and, you know, finding that type of meaning amongst each other.

“That’s what I liked about [Pizza Dog] in the Fraction run: he’s this unsung hero who saves Clint and Kate without being seen, and he’s always there when you need him.

“And, you know, I believe a lot of people feel the same way about their pets, so it was wonderful to portray that in some way.”

The Musical Rogers

Another entertaining component of the Disney+ series is “Rogers the Musical,” which, as the name implies, is about the Avengers and stars Steve Rogers, or Captain America.

Because his heroic alter-ego Hawkeye also appears in the musical, Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes his children to watch it, and viewers get to experience a catchy, goofy stage version of the events of Avengers.

The musical was a “fun, ridiculous notion” for Thomas, but he confessed he’d love to see it return to the MCU in the future if someone would “say the word.”

He stated of incorporating the musical in the show: "That was a great, silly idea.