The Difference Between Christina Aguilera’s People’s Choice Performance and the Original.

On Tuesday night, Christina Aguilera delivered a powerful performance at the People’s Choice Awards.

The singer performed a mix of her best hits at the Baker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Aguilera sang songs like “Fighter” and “Ain’t No Other Man,” but it was her song “Genie in a Bottle” that was changed the most from the original to create a bigger effect.

Here’s how it stacked up against the original…

How did Christina Aguilera’s performance of “Genie in a Bottle” at the People’s Choice Awards differ from the original?

The lead song from her self-titled debut album, “Genie in the Bottle,” was released in 1999.

The original has an exuberant tempo and catchy lyrics, and it’s a blend of dance pop and R&B.

However, Aguilera’s performance at the People’s Choice Awards was noticeably different since she added a Gothic edge to the song.

The performer slowed down the tempo of the song to give it a more dramatic vibe when performing with a string ensemble.

To add to the broody ambiance, Aguilera sung in a lower tone than the previous version, with the original music video playing in black-and-white in the backdrop.

The singer also wore a gorgeous black lace gown to emphasize the performance’s Gothic theme.

Following a brief performance of “Genie in a Bottle,” Aguilera moved on to “Dirrty,” which she performed in a similar manner to the original.

She then performed a stanza from “Fighter” before moving on to “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Aguilera finished off her medley with “Somos Nada,” a song from her debut Spanish-language album.

The performer finished with a strong rendition of her song “Beautiful,” from her album Stripped, after delivering her most recent hit.

Christina Aguilera won what award at the People’s Choice Awards?

Later in the program, Aguilera was honored with the show’s first Music Icon Award for her contributions to music.

“I have always sought for my music to transmit messages of strength, whether it’s voicing my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so,” Aguilera said in her acceptance speech. This is a condensed version of the information.