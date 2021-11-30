The Denials of Jeffrey Epstein by Prince Andrew are ‘Indicative of Guilt,’ according to a lawyer.

According to a court document by his accuser’s lawyers, Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein denials are so “at odds” with evidence that they indicate guilt.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York, alleging that as a 17-year-old trafficking victim, he sexually abused her.

Despite a photograph of the pair at the home of his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, Queen Elizabeth II’s son told the BBC in November 2019 that he had no recall of meeting her.

“In November 2019, after Epstein’s second arrest and death in federal custody, Prince Andrew voluntarily sat for an interview with the BBC,” according to a court filing by Giuffre’s lawyers.

“During that interview, Prince Andrew claimed that he had never met Ms. Giuffre, a denial that is so contradictory to photographs and other evidence that it is indicative of guilt.”

The prince did not show surprise in an email written shortly after Giuffre’s allegations were first made public, according to the court file seen by The Washington Newsday.

Andrew claims he met Epstein through the former partner of the New York billionaire, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking charges, which she denies.

The duke emailed Maxwell at the end of 2014, after Giuffre, who was known as Virginia Roberts before her marriage, had filed a complaint in a Florida court.

“Prince Andrew did not express surprise, and he did not ask Maxwell who the woman accusing him of sexual abuse was,” according to the petition.

‘Let me know when we can talk,’ Prince Andrew remarked to Maxwell. I’d want to ask you a few questions about Virginia Roberts.” “I don’t know if I’ve met her but no, I have no recollection of meeting her,” Andrew told BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. “I’m terribly sorry but if I, as a member of the royal family, and I have a photograph taken and I take very, very few photographs, I am not one to, as it were, hug and public displays of affection are not something that I do,” he said when asked about the now-famous photo of him with his arm around Giuffre.

“So that’s the best explanation I can provide, and I’m afraid to say that I don’t believe the shot was taken in the manner stated.”

According to Giuffre, the photo was taken. This is a condensed version of the information.