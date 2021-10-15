The decision of a woman not to invite her severely autistic sister to her wedding is backed up by the internet.

Wedding days are supposed to be a time for the bride and groom to rejoice in their joyous union with their loved ones.

However, when it comes to her big day, one bride-to-be has been forced to make a difficult decision. According to her, this decision has resulted in several of her closest family members missing the event.

The woman said in a post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic that she is being married in three months as part of a low-key ceremony and celebration, and that she contacted her parents last week to request that her younger sister, Anna, not attend.

Many people on social media have applauded the decision.

The woman, writing as Priyrpro, claimed that Anna has “severe autism” and that “while she is verbal, most of her communication is ‘physical’ like sign language due to her social discomfort,” in a post that has received over 19,900 upvotes and more than 2,600 comments.

While her sister speaks better with her family, she has “poor cognitive capabilities” and “can’t comprehend boundaries,” according to the bride-to-be, who has lived with their parents since infancy.

The woman claims that her sister Anna has an issue with her prospective husband, Michael, and that she frequently tries to touch and kiss him improperly.

“When we were at my parents’ place, Anna would try to grasp Michael’s hands, lean in to kiss him, or have pretty awful shut downs if she wasn’t permitted to be right next to him,” she explained.

They attempted to speak with Anna about the problem, but she “doesn’t really comprehend,” she claimed. As a result, she has made the difficult decision to exclude her sister from her wedding, informing her parents that she only wants Michael to be her “partner,” not Anna’s comfort person.

She explained, "They labeled me selfish and asked how I expected them to agree to something like this." "They informed me Anna is crippled and may never have her own wedding, and that while I would have Michael for the rest of our life, she will have no one."