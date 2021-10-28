The deadline for Prince Andrew to respond to the allegations of rape is approaching.

Prince Andrew is on the verge of missing a deadline to reply to sexual abuse claims made against him by Jeffrey Epstein in a New York court.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked for sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son when she was 17, spent much of August and September avoiding the civil action in which she claims she was trafficked for sex with him when she was 17.

He acknowledged that he had been served in the case in mid-September and that he had been given a deadline to answer of October 29.

A judge ordered his lawyers to keep some parts of their upcoming court file secret this week.

Andrew’s side has argued that due to the conditions of a 2009 settlement agreement she signed with the late financier and convicted sex offender Harvey Epstein, Giuffre is barred from bringing the case against him.

Unless one of the parties receives permission to unseal the key document, extracts from it will not be made public.

“We feel, however, that this is a bogus, non-viable, and perhaps unlawful litigation,” Andrew’s US attorney Andrew B. Brettler told a New York court on September 13.

“The plaintiff has entered into a settlement agreement on a previous case that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

According to Georges Lederman, a white collar defense attorney at international law firm Withers, Andrew’s path to exploiting the paper may be more challenging than claimed.

“Ms. Giuffre may have entered into an agreement with Epstein in which she agreed not to bring legal proceedings against him—and possibly others—but that agreement not to sue him or them would only bind the parties to that agreement, namely Giuffre and Epstein, and now his estate,” he previously told The Washington Newsday.

“While Epstein’s estate may be able to sue for breach of contract, for example, over a non-disclosure clause that was inevitably included in the contract, Andrew has no legal standing to enforce it as a non-party to it.”

The fact that the agreement was used in a different action when Giuffre and attorney Alan Dershowitz were countersuing each other is on Andrew’s side.

Giuffre voluntarily dismissed a portion of her complaint against Dershowitz related to allegations of battery after the settlement agreement was admitted into evidence.

“As this Court is aware, after Professor Dershowitz invoked this, as this Court is aware, after Professor Dershowitz invoked this, as this Court is aware, after Professor Dershowitz invoked this, as this Court is aware, after Professor Dershowitz invoked this, as this Court This is a condensed version of the information.