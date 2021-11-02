The Dead Celebrities with the Highest Earnings in 2021.

According to an annual ranking, Michael Jackson has been surpassed as the highest-earning deceased star this year.

Forbes has announced its list of the wealthiest celebrities in 2021, with Jackson sliding two places to third after topping the yearly list for eight years in a row from 2013 to 2020.

It’s the first time since Elizabeth Taylor in 2012 that Jackson has topped the charts.

According to Forbes, the following celebrities were the highest-earning dead celebrities in 2021, based on their anticipated annual revenue.

Roald Dahl ($513 million) is the richest person in the world.

In 1990, the author of children’s books such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, and Matilda died of cancer.

However, his estate has been quite busy since then, overseeing numerous adaptations of his works, propelling him to the top of the rankings.

Netflix reportedly paid $684 million for the rights to film his stories earlier this year, making it the streaming platform’s largest-ever content purchase. Dahl wrote 49 novels in all, 18 of which were children’s stories and 12 of which were published after his death.

Separately, Warner Bros. has cast Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in a new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel.

Prince ($120 million) is the second richest person in the world.

After his siblings agreed to sell an estimated 43 percent of his estate, the late “Purple Rain” artist vaulted to No. 2 in 2021.

Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, was ranked No. 10 on the list in 2020, with an expected annual earnings of $10 million, a significant increase in earnings.

In 1985, Prince told Rolling Stone, “Money is best spent on someone who needs it.” “I give out a lot of stuff, including gifts and money.” Michael Jackson ($75 million) is the third richest person in the world. Although the King of Pop passed away in 2009, he remains one of the highest-paid celebrities.

Jackson has dropped to third place after topping the list an incredible eight times in a row.

Despite the fact that, according to Forbes, his expected earnings in 2021 have climbed by $27 million since 2020.

The massive catalog of the “Thriller” artist has continued to be successful, with 1.3 billion streams in 2021.

4. Peanuts creator Charles Schulz ($40 million)

Charles Schulz’s revenues this year were boosted by an agreement with Apple TV+ for a new season of Snoopy in Space!, which premiered in November 2019.

Schulz came in third. This is a condensed version of the information.