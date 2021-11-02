The date, nominees, host, and venue for the 2021 American Music Awards have been revealed.

It’s that time of the year again. The annual American Music Awards (AMAs) are approaching quickly, and details regarding one of music’s greatest evenings are beginning to emerge. The Washington Newsday has all the details on the American Music Awards for 2021, including the date, nominees, host, location, and more.

When and where will the AMAs2021 be held?

The wait for the American Music Awards in 2021 is almost over. The awards show will be on the ABC Network on Sunday, November 21, and will be broadcast live.

The ceremonial ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the entire show will be broadcast live on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you may watch ABC live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DIRECTV Stream if you don’t have access to network television.

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will host the AMAs.

Who Will Host The AMAs in 2021?

Cardi B, an American rapper, has been appointed as the official host of the AMAs in 2021.

Cardi B announced the news on Instagram, posting a video with a montage of her best AM moments in the past, including performances and her countless AMA acceptance speeches.

“I’m very thrilled to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs!” she wrote in the caption. On @ABCnetwork, November 21 at 8/7c.” “I was very pleased when I received the invite to host the AMAs,” Cardi B said in a statement. I’m ready to bring my own personality to the American Music Awards stage! Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC deserve credit for making this possible.” “We are tremendously delighted to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her contagious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins.

“She’ll enthrall the audience, push the boundaries, and put on a spectacle that will be remembered for a long time!”

She has won five AMAs in total, including two for Favorite Artist and three for Favorite Song.

Cardi B is up for three prizes this year for her smash “Up,” including best female hip-hop artist, favorite music video, and favorite hip-hop song.

