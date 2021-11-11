The ‘Cutest Thing Ever’ is a video of a tiny duckling tucked up in bed.

Animal-related content abounds on social media. However, a sweet video of a small duckling snoozing on the internet may have just taken the title of prettiest thing ever.

At least, that’s what one Redditor who posted the video online claims.

The video was posted to Reddit by BusyBusyBizzy, who captioned it: "It has finally occurred. I've seen the most adorable thing I've ever seen." The post has already received over 37,000 likes, but the video has gone viral on TikTok, where it was originally posted.

It’s the work of a user who goes by the handle ducks in space and routinely broadcasts footage of a family of ducks. According to the TikTok account’s bio, the account follows Tonia, a mother duck, and her young ducklings on their journeys.

While previous recordings have featured anything from a little duckling tucked in a shirt pocket to a video showing the ducklings bathing together in the kitchen sink, it’s this most recent effort that has gotten the most attention.

The video shows a small, drowsy duckling sleeping in what appears to be a full-sized human adult bed.

To cap it off, the duckling has been nestled up and appears to be content in its new surroundings, napping away. Ducks in space posted the adorable video with the remark “Have you seen this?” Many have, with the video receiving over 11 million views in only one day. You can see it here.

Fans were unanimous in their praise and devotion for this most charming of clips, just as they were for the Reddit post.

Brittney Fisher called it "the cutest thing ever," while Ellie Wright called it "the most wholesome content I ever did witness."

Brittney Fisher called it “the cutest thing ever,” while Ellie Wright called it “the most wholesome content I ever did witness.”

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to keep that duck happy,” comedian Ryan Kelly said, with Cayleigh Capaldi questioning, “Why did I just start sobbing?”

Us The Duo, a social media influencer duo, were just grateful. This is a condensed version of the information.