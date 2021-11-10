The Cutest Kitten You’ve Ever Seen Could Be This Kitten Who Thinks He’s a Rabbit.

On social media, a video of a kitten impersonating his owner’s pet rabbit has caused outrage among cat lovers.

His owner, p malina, posted a video of the cat to TikTok with the caption: “When your kitten thinks he’s a bunny too.”

The kitten is seen in the video analyzing his rabbit pal’s motions before launching into his own wonderfully buoyant bunny jump. It’s available to watch online.

The cat doesn’t just take one hop, as the video depicts, but instead performs a sequence of jumps and skips.

The video has racked up more than 19 million views on TikTok, with more than 50,000 comments from enamored viewers.

The clip was dubbed “the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen” by Reallquackiity, and the kitty was dubbed “the sweetest” by badunicorn23.

kjjlmho said, “I’m on the point of tears.” “This is very sweet.” “I’m dying of cuteness,” Cherry0 cherry said. “No one, and I mean no one, can tell that cute cat they are not a rabbit,” Mozb.lyly stated. “I see two bunnies,” Christinazuu stated, and Candle Queen advised, “show him a real cat and video his reaction.” Meanwhile, Eisteepfirsichi joked, “He definitely is a copycat.” p malina has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Cats are more proficient at imitating behavior than some pet owners believe, according to research.

Claudia Fugazza, an animal behaviorist at Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University, and Fumi Higaki, a professional dog trainer from Japan, demonstrated various tricks to Higaki’s pet cat Ebisu, accompanied by the verbal command “Do it,” according to a study published in the journal Animal Cognition in September 2020.

Ebisu ultimately figured out that “Do it” was code for “Copy me,” and she was able to imitate a variety of actions she had never done before.

Ebisu began by commanding familiar actions such as lying down, whirling around, and opening a drawer.

After that, the researchers tried two more actions: lifting their right hand and touching a box and kneeling down and pressing their face against a box.

