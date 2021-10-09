The Creepy Doll Song from ‘Squid Game’ Has Been Remixed Into a Jersey Club Anthem.

The frightening doll’s song “Red Light, Green Light” from Netflix’s Squid Game may have haunted most viewers’ nights, but it’s now a full-on party banger.

The spooky sing-song track from the Squid Game doll was remixed by “OJC,” an 18-year-old producer, who racked up over a million views with it.

The Netflix show’s first episode introduced fans to the twisted games that would follow the straightforward “red light, green light” game. The rules are simple: go approach the gigantic doll when her head is turned; if her eyes catch you moving, you’re disqualified…and fatally shot.

On October 6, OJC posted a Jersey club remix of the song the 10-foot-tall doll sings in the scene on SoundCloud, mixing it with Khia’s “My Neck, My Back.”

“Squid Game Jersey Mix” got the attention of Twitter user @yyyyy yyed, who published it on the platform with the message “ENOUGH.”

Despite only 11,000 listens on SoundCloud, the song received over a million views thanks to the tweet.

Before adding the instantly famous “pop yo p***y like this” words, OJC added sound effects and a completely new beat.

Jersey club music began in Newark, New Jersey in the early 2000s, and The Fader describes it as “fast and violent dance music with roots in Baltimore Club’s house and hip-hop mix.”

It’s the kind of music you’d expect the Jersey Shore cast to violently fist-pump to at Karma Club in any given episode.

The SoundCloud music received only favorable feedback after racking up views, including pledges to play it at the club.

“I mentioned yesterday that this song needs a Jersey Club remix. My desire was granted today “one of the listeners wrote

Another person promised, “I’m going to dump this in the club this weekend.”

The Jersey Club mix was uploaded to the viral Squid Game doll rhythmically dancing to everyone’s favorite music by one Twitter user.

The animated edit was developed by TikTok user @punyaibenk and has had over 62 million views since it was posted on September 25.