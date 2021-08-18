The creators of “What If?” describe Chadwick Boseman as “wonderful, super pro.”

With the debut of Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+ this week, another painful reminder of Chadwick Boseman’s death arrives.

The late Black Panther actor’s final part is in Netflix’s new animated series, which reimagines iconic MCU moments.

After a private struggle with colon cancer, Boseman died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43. Everyone was surprised by his death, except those closest to him who were aware of his health problems.

So, What If…? gives fans one more chance to hear Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa.

In the second episode, Boseman plays a pivotal role in imagining how the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther may have unfolded differently if T’Challa had been abducted as a child by Yondu rather than Peter Quill aka Star Lord.

Bryan Andrews, who worked with the late actor and lauded his skill and enthusiasm, is directing the series.

“We were already thinking of ways to do spin-offs and stuff like that with him and his crew to have these wonderful adventures, because [while]the character was so different, you can keep some of the virtue and some of the integrity and all of the other important aspects of T’Challa as we know him, Black Panther, without necessarily the pressure of the kingdom Wakanda,” Andrews said in an interview.

Despite privately undergoing cancer treatment, Andrews claimed Boseman was excited and enthused about the idea.

He stated, “His enthusiasm level was awesome because he understood what he was going throughâ€”we didn’t, and neither did everyone save his closest inner circle.”

“He was going to take any opportunity he could to get T’Challa out there, and this was going to be one of those last chances. We had no idea he was such a pro, wonderful, and amazing person, you know? He brought a lot to the character, and he was really into it and having a good time.”

Boseman “cared so much about T’Challa,” according to head writer A.C. Bradley.

“All of the actors care about these characters,” she said, “but Chadwick Boseman realized the force of Black Panther and his role as an icon.” He would read the scripts ahead of time and then pass along some suggestions or thoughts. They were usually intelligent and articulate. This is a condensed version of the information.