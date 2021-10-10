The Creators of “We’re Here” on Assisting the LGBTQ+ Community and Telling “Authentic, Diverse Stories”

HBO’s moving docu-series We’re This is the creation of Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, a real-life couple who wanted to discover how they could aid people in rural communities through drag queen involvement.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday ahead of the show’s second season, Ingram and Warren discussed how the show has aided the LGBTQ+ community, with the former stating that they want to convey “genuine, real, and diverse stories.”

We’re Here, starring Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka, was inspired by a different, but still connected, show: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

While on vacation, Ingram and Warren were watching the 2018 version of the show, which Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck won, when they had the concept for the HBO show.

Warren elaborated: “We both wondered what would happen if we put drag queens in small communities in the real world and had them interview inhabitants and put them in drag to tell their stories? What would the town’s reaction be?” We both understood this was a hit program, that it was vital, that we had to do it, and we were both ecstatic.” They’ve been “pouring both of [their]selves into this show,” according to Ingram, not only because they work on it as a couple, but also because he grew up queer in a conservative community in a small town in Eastern Tennessee.

While in college, Ingram worked at drag bars, and it was through bringing his family to his workplace that they learned more about the LGBTQ+ community: “When they came to town from a small Eastern Tennessee town to see these drag shows, they were bombarded with questions and conversations that would not normally occur. It was truly wonderful in every way.” We’re Here was inspired by a desire to provide this chance to others, so how do Shangela, Bob, and Eureka choose the communities and people with whom they work?

Ingram stated of the choosing process, “The town is very much a character, some more so in particular episodes.” “There are more in certain places. This is a condensed version of the information.