The Controversy Over Vanessa Williams’ “Black National Anthem” Is Explained

Vanessa Williams’ Fourth of July rendition of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes known as the Black National Anthem, has provoked outrage on social media. Some users described it as “divisive,” while others termed the response “ridiculous” and praised the performance.

On Sunday, Williams sang the song as part of PBS’ A Capitol Fourth program, which she also hosted.

“It’s in honor of the tremendous chance that we now have to celebrate Juneteenth,” Williams told the Associated Press on July 2. As a result, we are reflective of the times,” said the show’s promoter.

According to the Associated Press, the show, which has been on the air for 41 years, was seen by millions of people on PBS, as well as on streaming platforms and by troops all around the world.

The criticism against the performance began on Saturday, shortly after it was disclosed.

“Vanessa honey, a BLACK national anthem is something a Black African country would have, not a country like America that exists for everyone,” Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional district, tweeted on Saturday.

“This is ridiculous,” wrote Carmine Sabia, a conservative writer and editor, on Twitter on Saturday. There is no such thing as a black America. There is no such thing as a “Black National Anthem” since there is no such thing as a black nation. Under God, there is only one nation. This woke culture tries everything it can to divide us. I’m not going to stand here and watch you invent racism.”

Sabia wrote on July 4th, “My concern is singing it on Juneteenth.” I believe that singing two national anthems is another method to separate us. Two Americas, two anthems, greater division, and none of this leads to unity. It isn’t possible by definition.”

“First there was a difficulty with ‘Juneteenth,’” Dr. Darrell Scott tweeted on Sunday, in reaction to Sabia’s message. Vanessa Williams had a problem singing “Lift Every Voice” on Independence Day because it is known as the “Black National Anthem.” It appears that the ‘Right’ is the only political party that continuously opposes ‘Black’ issues.”

In response to the news of, author, broadcaster, and comedian Tim Young tweeted on Saturday, “Nothing would unite us more as a nation than separate but equal national anthems…,” This is a condensed version of the information.