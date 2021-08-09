The Controversial Birthday Tribut to Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in a scandal, has been canceled.

This website has learned that Prince Andrew has been denied a contentious birthday homage at Britain’s most famous royal church.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the funeral of Princess Diana, and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton all took place at Westminster Abbey.

It has over 1,000 years of history, 17 monarchs are buried there, and it has such a deep association with the royals that it tolls its bells on the birthdays of senior family members.

However, the practice has become contentious in regard to Prince Andrew, who resigned public life in November 2019 over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Abbey rung its bells for his birthday the following year, and his name was also added on the timetable for that year.

Despite the uproar, which included articles in People and Vanity Fair, insiders within the Abbey told This website last year that confidential talks about reducing down the birthday list were taking place.

COVID-19, on the other hand, took the decision out of the hands of the church, as constraints prevented all bell ringing in the early part of this year.

The Abbey’s bells will begin ringing next month, according to a new timetable, and Prince Andrew’s name is not on the list for February.

“Because of the financial issues the Abbey is facing, we are attempting to reduce money, which means the only occasions we should be ringing are for the Queen and Prince of Wales,” a representative for the church told This website.

“We’re looking at how much it will cost to hire bell ringers for everything. The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey during a visit to begin VE Day commemorations on May 07, 2020 in London, England. On Prince Andrew’s birthday, the Abbey will not ring its bells.

The spokeswoman would not rule out the possibility of bells ringing for Prince William, but said there was an ongoing financial evaluation.

While the decision may not have been made in response to Epstein, it will help the church to avoid a backlash.

