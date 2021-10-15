The consumption of ‘ultra-processed’ foods in the United States has risen in the last two decades, according to an 18-year study.

According to a news release from New York University (NYU), ultra-processed foods are those that are created industrially. Ultra-processed foods are stated to be “essentially bereft” of entire nutrients as compared to unprocessed or slightly processed foods, which tend to have the nutrients intact because they are still in or close to their natural state.

Frozen pizza, fast food, and several cereals are examples of ultra-processed foods.

High consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to heart disease and obesity in earlier research.

A team of researchers looked at data from 41,000 adults who participated in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2001 to 2018 for their new study, which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The participants were asked to list the foods they had eaten in the previous 24 hours, which the researchers divided into four categories: “whole foods” or minimally processed foods like vegetables and fruits, “processed culinary ingredients” like salt and olive oil, “processed foods” like canned beans and cheese, and “ultra-processed foods” like canned soup, soda, and salty snacks.

The researchers discovered that participants’ consumption of ultra-processed foods grew from the start to the finish of the trial, with ready-to-eat meal consumption increasing the most. While consumption of sugary drinks and some sugary foods has decreased, intake of whole foods has decreased from 32.7 percent to 27.4%.

“Almost all demographic groups, regardless of income, increased their intake of ultra-processed foods, with the exception of Hispanic adults, who ate much less ultra-processed foods and more whole foods than non-Hispanic white and Black adults,” according to NYU.

They also discovered an intriguing shift in consumption patterns among those aged 60 and up. Participants in this age group ate the least amount of ultra-processed foods and the most amount of whole foods at the start of the study, but by the end of the study, the trend had flipped, with participants in this age group eating the least amount of whole foods and the most amount of ultra-processed foods.

"Overall, the average American diet has changed towards a more processed diet." This is concerning, because eating more ultra-processed meals has been linked to bad dietary habits.