The Complete Dave Chappelle Statement: The Comedian’s Reaction to the Netflix Special Backlash

Because of what was mentioned about the trans community in Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, The Closer, there was a lot of backlash. Employees at Netflix, the company behind the show, staged a walkout in protest of safe working conditions for trans individuals.

CEO Ted Sarandos of the studio has reportedly backed Chappelle, according to a memo acquired by Variety.

In a recent Instagram post, Chappelle said that Sarandos was the only person who did not cancel him and his planned George Floyd documentary, and that he would not “bow to anyone’s requests” when it came to transgender conversations.

Chappelle aggressively asks whether he is canceled in the five-minute video, which was shot in front of an audience, claiming that his voice must be heard in the discussion.

