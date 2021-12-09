The company admits to selling N95 masks at a 400% markup to a grocery chain and faces a steep fine.

On Wednesday, a logistics company in New Jersey acknowledged to selling N95 masks to a grocery store chain after marking them up 400%. Fines are now looming for the corporation.

In mid-March 2020, the TSC Agency and their two partners purchased 250,000 N95 masks from a foreign manufacturer, exactly at the start of the pandemic. They bought the masks for $1.09 each and then sold 100,000 of them to a grocery store chain for $5.25 each.

The corporation admitted to breaking price-gouging regulations and faces a punishment of up to $200,000, depending on the amount of money lost by the victims.

According to the CDC, N95 respirators can filter up to 95% of airborne particles, making them suitable for use during a pandemic. However, because the N95 mask seals to the wearer’s face, it can be more difficult to breathe through than a cloth or disposable mask.

Because there is sometimes a scarcity of Personal Protective Equipment, the CDC recommends that “surgical” N95 respirators be used solely by healthcare personnel (PPE). They also stated that approximately 60% of KN95 respirators on the market in the United States are fakes.

The New York Times quoted Anne Miller, executive director of Project N95, as saying, “It’s like the Wild West out there with so many unscrupulous actors ripping people off.”

According to the New York Times, companies that create or sell “questionable quality” masks made about $34 million in October.

Despite an increase in coronavirus cases around the world and the development of the worrying Omicron strain, the CDC continues to advise people to use masks, particularly those who have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told NPR, “The things that we’ve become tired of doing, we need to keep doing, including masking up in indoor locations.”

“If you are elderly or have a compromised immune system and individuals around you aren’t wearing masks, you should consider raising your mask game and utilizing a N95 mask,” Frieden recommended.

During the epidemic, the federal Defense Production Act prohibited the hoarding of materials for resale at greater than market prices.

