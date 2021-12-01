The community raises $75K to assist a 75-year-old college advisor in purchasing his first home.

According to the Associated Press, the University of Oregon community came together and raised $75,000 to help a cherished 75-year-old academic counselor realize her ambition of owning a homeowner.

For the past 17 years, Lyllye Reynolds-Parker has worked as a college advisor in the Office of Multicultural Academic Success. Reynolds-Parker, according to Mo Young, cared for pupils and saved the life of Young’s brother.

During her tenure, Young claimed she provided children with “hugs, meals, discussions, a place to stay, and a safe place to land,” according to the Associated Press.

Young stepped in and asked if she could assist gather the money when Reynolds-Parker informed her she was saving up to buy her first home, but it would take a while.

“She was saving numerous other pupils as she was saving my brother,” Young added. “I wanted to give the community and the institution the opportunity to give back to Ms. Lyllye because she has poured her heart and soul into this community, us, and the students.” To assist gather funds, Young and her friend Emily Yates initiated various fundraisers. Hundreds of people contributed to the cause in total.

Last week, Reynolds-Parker made an offer on her ideal home, which was accepted.

“I am now a contented homeowner. It’s something I’ve always wished for but couldn’t quite fathom “According to Reynolds-Parker. “It said welcome home when I walked in the front door. I was completely enamored with it.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I have to say,” Reynolds-Parker continued, “I genuinely feel God organized this in my favor.” “God sent me two angels, one named Mo and the other named Emily… and then he provided me a community that loved me unconditionally.” Since March, the “Thank You Ms. Lyllye” fundraiser on Facebook has raised more than $75,000. The Eugene Emeralds baseball team staged a fundraiser in Reynolds-honor Parker’s during the summer. To raise money, handcrafted vases from the Clay Mason Studio were raffled off, packed with flowers from a friend’s initiative. Hundreds of people contributed in the end. A $10,000 donation was made by one individual. The smallest contribution was a 7-year-old boy who contributed $5.

Reynolds-Parker stated that she had never done so. This is a condensed version of the information.