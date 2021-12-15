The combination of these two common sleep disorders is linked to an increased risk of death.

How do two of the most prevalent sleep problems effect people’s mortality? According to a new study, those who have both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are 47 percent more likely to die than people who don’t have both diseases.

Researchers found “increased mortality” in people with insomnia and OSA, according to a new study published in the European Respiratory Journal. In a press release from Flinders University, study leader Dr. Bastien Lechat stated that these are the “two most common sleep disorders.” When both diseases are present, a condition known as co-morbid insomnia and sleep apnea (COMISA), the effect on mortality risk is “unknown.” The researchers looked at 5,236 people for their study. 52 percent of them did not have either insomnia or OSA (control group), 3% only had insomnia, 42 percent only had OSA, and 3% had COMISA. When the study began, the volunteers were around 60 years old, and the researchers tracked them for around 15 years. Over the course of that time, 1,210 people perished.

“When compared to controls, insomnia-alone and OSA-alone were associated with a higher risk of hypertension but not cardiovascular disease,” the researchers wrote.

Those who had COMISA, on the other hand, were twice as likely to have high blood pressure and 70% more likely to have cardiovascular disease than the controls, according to the university. In comparison to the controls, they also had a 47 percent higher risk of dying “for any reason.”

The researchers noted that “the association between COMISA and mortality was consistent across multiple definitions of OSA and insomnia.”

The findings suggest that COMISA is linked to higher hypertension, cardiovascular illness, and an increased risk of all-cause mortality “when compared to no insomnia/OSA,” according to the researchers.

According to the news release, “This is the first study to examine mortality risk in people with co-morbid insomnia and sleep apnea.” “Because these people are more likely to have negative health outcomes, it’s critical that people who are being evaluated for one illness also be screened for the other.” Aside from researching into the causes of the increased mortality risk in people with COMISA, the researchers emphasized the importance of ensuring that insomnia and sleep apnea therapies are effective for this group of patients, according to the university.