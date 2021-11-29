The ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on ABC in 2021 will feature all of the stars.

The CMA Country Christmas special on ABC will premiere in December, and nine outstanding talents will perform to get you in the holiday spirit.

The holiday special showcases some of today’s biggest country music singers as they ring in the holiday season with a night full of one-of-a-kind musical performances for the twelfth year in a row.

This year’s special, which was taped in Nashville, Tennessee, will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Monday, November 29 before being streamed on Hulu the next day. The CMA Country Christmas is a fan favorite every year, so this year’s acts will have their work cut out for them.

Who will host the CMA Country Christmas in 2021?

Two of this year’s artists will also serve as hosts for the first time.

Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will greet us and lead the party by introducing each act that will perform on the homey-looking stage before getting up to perform some of their own tunes.

Both performers have received numerous accolades in the country music field, so fans can rest assured that they’ll enjoy a great night of music.

Who will play at the CMA Country Christmas in 2021?

Starting with the hosts, former American Idol candidate Barrett, and “Every Little Thing” singer Pearce, nine performers will take the stage throughout the night.

Carrie Underwood, a country music sensation, will be one of the headliners of the CMA Country Christmas concert in 2021. The Grammy Award winner has a lengthy discography, but he might perform songs from last year’s Christmas album, My Gift, which topped a number of music charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Breland is one of the other acts performing in Nashville. With his song “My Truck” and his duet with Dierks Bentley on the single “Beers on Me,” the New Jersey native has become a country music favorite. Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will also be singing country music. They published their most recent album, What a Song Can Do, earlier this year, but owing to their 2012 Christmas album On This Winter’s Night, they have plenty of festive songs to select from.

Jimmie Allen, Louis York, and The Shindellas will all be performing on stage. Presumably. This is a condensed version of the information.