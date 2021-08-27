The city of Phoenix, Arizona, is disputing census data that claims it has shrunk due to population growth.

Local officials in Somerton, Arizona, say the little town’s population has risen sufficiently to warrant the construction of its first public high school and a new primary school.

Somerton, however, has shrunk by 90 residents in the last decade, according to the results of the most recent census, which were revealed last month. The official population was 14,197, far less than the 20,000 citizens predicted by the city’s mayor.

“So we’re trying to figure out where these statistics are coming from because they don’t make any sense,” City Manager Jerry Cabrera said, adding that the city has built 853 new residences in the last decade.

Because federal distribution and the number of congressional seats each state receives are determined by census results, a precise count is essential. According to the Associated Press, the new figures showed that the percentages of Black and Hispanic people in several towns were lower than estimates and the annual Census Bureau poll.

The discovery shows that certain places were neglected in the 2020 census, which was hindered by the pandemic and last-minute efforts by the Trump administration to remove unauthorized people from the count and shorten the reporting deadline.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

It’s a Thursday evening in Somerton, and parents and students crammed into a middle school gym are yelling for the wrestling team at decibel levels that are painful to the ears.

The wrestlers are seventh and eighth graders who will be among the first to attend the town’s first public high school, which opened just weeks ago following years of lobbying by local leaders. The predominantly Hispanic neighborhood has grown to the point where a new primary school is being built.

The trend was particularly noticeable in southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, including Alabama, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, in terms of Black population share. It was most visible among the Hispanic population in New Mexico and Arizona.

Community leaders in Somerton, roughly 200 miles southwest of Phoenix and near the Mexican border, were skeptical.

"This isn't correct. You should be aware that these are not real numbers. They are unfamiliar with our neighborhood. They did not fulfill their obligations.