The City of Chicago is suing Jussie Smollett for $130,000 for fabricating a hate crime.

The city of Chicago is suing Jussie Smollett to collect the estimated $130,000 it spent investigating his fraudulent claim of being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

On Thursday, a jury convicted the former Empire star guilty of lying about a 2019 incident in which he said two guys drenched him with bleach and placed a noose around his neck while shouting racial and homophobic slurs.

While he faces a possible 15-year prison sentence—each of the five crimes carrying a maximum sentence of three years in prison—legal analysts believe his lack of prior criminal history will keep him out of prison.

Regardless of the punishment, the city of Chicago has stated that it would continue to seek Smollett for the $130,106 in resources spent investigating false allegations.

According to The Associated Press, more than two dozen cops worked 1,836 hours of paid overtime during the inquiry.

“The City filed a civil lawsuit against Jussie Smollett to recover costs incurred by the Chicago Police Department investigating what the City believed to be Smollett’s false police reports that he was a victim of a hate crime,” according to a statement shared with The Washington Newsday from the City of Chicago’s director of public affairs.

“While the jury’s verdict of guilt convicting Jussie Smollett of criminal charges related from the event was based on a different level of proof, it shows that the City was proper in filing its civil complaint.”

“The City intends to pursue its lawsuit to hold Smollett accountable for his unlawful conduct and to demand that he reimburse the City for costs expended by the Chicago Police Department, which took his fraudulent claims of harm seriously,” the statement said.

Officials from the city of Chicago said they wanted Smollett to pay roughly three times the first amount demanded, $390,000, plus “additional remedy as this Court deems reasonable and equitable.”

The actor and musician was also ordered to pay any legal fees incurred by Chicago as a result of lawsuits filed against him, according to the petition.

