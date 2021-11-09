The Christmas Movie Codes That Unlock All The Festive Fun on Netflix

There’s a lot of Christmas entertainment on Netflix, but if you’re having trouble deciding which holiday film to watch, there are secret clues to help you decide.

There are other secret codes to help you divide the holiday cheer, as each pair of numbers leads to a different Christmas list.

Netflix has a lot of Christmas classics as well as a lot of new holiday movies coming out soon. Single All the Way, A California Christmas: City Lights, and Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special will all be available on Netflix in December.

How to use Netflix’s special Christmas codes

The Netflix Christmas codes are a seven-digit number sequence that can be entered into a web browser to access a special holiday list.

Log in to Netflix using your laptop, tablet, or desktop browser and type in the following URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. Enter the code that corresponds to the Christmas list you’d like to see after the final forward slash.

What are the codes for Christmas?

Netflix has divided the Christmas material into a number of lists and categories.

These can range from the movie’s or TV show’s origins to the age groups for which the films are appropriate.

Here’s a complete list of the current categories, along with the special code that corresponds to each one:

Christmas videos for kids and families: 1475066

Children’s and family Christmas movies from the 1990s – 1476024

1394527 – 1394527 – 1394527 – 1394527 – 13945

Children’s and family films for the holidays 1474017 1477201: Christmas children’s and family films for ages 5 to 7. Children’s and family films for the holidays (ages 8 to 10): 1477204 Children’s and family films for the holidays (ages 11 to 12): 1477206 Children’s and family films about Christmas: 1475071 Christmas movies for kids and families from the 1990s: 1476024 Children’s and family films from the United Kingdom: 1527064 Children’s and family films from Canada: 1721544 1527063 European Christmas children’s and family films What Netflix Christmas classics are there? Netflix has a plethora of Christmas classics and holiday-themed Netflix originals to keep subscribers entertained.

The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2 are also available to see right now, and production on The Christmas Chronicles 3 is said to be in the works.

Netflix has a full Christmas Cinematic Universe that includes the Princess that you can view. This is a condensed version of the information.