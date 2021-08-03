The childhood home of Kurt Cobain in Washington is set to open for tours.

You may soon be able to visit Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Washington, where the singer set the “foundation” for his renowned grunge sound that influenced a generation.

According to the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, the modest one-and-a-half-story house in Aberdeen was just added to the Heritage Register of culturally significant buildings.

The Nirvana frontman, who committed suicide at the age of 27 in 1994, was born and raised in the town. Lee Bacon, the new co-owner, intends to restore the house to its former glory during Cobain’s stay.

Bacon and his wife Danielle bought the house from the Cobain family for $225,000 in 2018 and told Rolling Stone magazine that renovations were “90 to 95 percent” complete.

Bacon revealed intentions to turn the house into a monument to the late artist, with the possibility of private visits in the future.

Bacon says he’s still figuring out how tours will operate because it’s in a residential area, but they may run on “special days, events, or happenings by special request” in the near future. Rolling Stone wrote, “We’re working on the practicalities of how that could happen.”

“Our goal is to make the house a memorial project to Kurt’s early life and career, with museum detail,” he told the magazine.

While municipal laws prevent the house from becoming a full-fledged museum, Bacon has purchased a 25,000-square-foot facility in downtown Aberdeen, about a mile and a half away.

He intends to use a portion of it to open a Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe.