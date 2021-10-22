The ‘Challenge’ of ‘Dune,’ according to Denis Villeneuve, was making it understandable for non-book fans.

It was obvious when Denis Villeneuve was recruited to direct a Dune adaptation that it would be a massive endeavor.

The famous sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, which has inspired several sequels, is set on multiple planets, contains a large cast of characters, and a very confusing plot.

It’s no surprise that the filmmaker considered it a “difficult” to reduce the plot to the point where it would gratify lovers of the novels while also being understandable to those who hadn’t read them.

Villeneuve said he wants spectators who hadn’t read Herbert’s novel to feel “welcome” during a screen talk at the BFI London on Tuesday.

“To tell you the truth, the hardest problem was making sure that people who hadn’t read the book felt welcome and understood the story,” the Arrival director said at the occasion.

“Because the book’s reputation is that it is dense and intricate, I wanted to make sure that, say, my mother could comprehend without having to read the book, which is unjust to my mother because she is a smart woman.

“At the same time, I wanted to make sure that hardcore readers would appreciate the books’ virtues, poetry, beauty, and complexity; I had to strike a balance.”

Villeneuve continued, “People who haven’t read the book have came to me and said that they understood and appreciated the story, that was a relief,” when he realized that individuals who had seen early screenings of the film felt he had accomplished.

The filmmaker went on to explain how he came up with his interpretation of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the film’s villain played by Stellan Skarsgrd.

Returning his gaze to the novel’s protagonist, he said: “What it says about its themes and the world of the twenty-first century has aged beautifully.

“Frank Herbert, I believe, painted a portrait of the twentieth century that serves as a foreshadowing of what was to come in the twenty-first century, and the book has become suddenly more relevant, so the book has aged well, but certain components have not.

